Amy Denise Stroupe Alexander
Amy Denise Stroupe Alexander, 54, of Elkton, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born April 24, 1965, in Harrisonburg, Va., and was a daughter of the late Dennis Churchill Stroupe and Wanda (Jenkins) Stroupe, formerly of Page County.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Stewart Stroupe.
Amy grew up in the Methodist Church and was a Registered Nurse at Bridgewater Home for the past couple years. Prior to that, she traveled extensively as a travel nurse, working in North Carolina, New Mexico, Arizona and Maine. She enjoyed traveling and was a wonderful sister and aunt to her niece and nephews.
She is survived by her sister, Melissa Williams and husband, Allen Breeden, of Stanley; nieces and nephews, Edward J. Williams III, Anna Hungerford and husband, John, and David Williams and fiance’, Mae Gabriel and former husband, David Leone.
A celebration of life service will be conducted in the fall pending the COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cats Cradle, 122 S. Main St., Suite 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
