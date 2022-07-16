Amy Marie Wilfong, 40, of Bridgewater, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at home.
She was born on November 8, 1981 and was a daughter of Gary, who survives, and Kay Wilfong.
Amy was a manager at Wal-mart for the past 10+ years.
Amy is survived by a daughter, Ashley Wilfong; a brother, John Wilfong, and partner Ginger Burens; significant other, Eric "Steve" Ranker; Aunt and Uncle, Debbie and Robert Bennett, Uncle Tom Wilfong, and partner, Jill Shifflett; nieces, River Wilfong, Daisey Wilfong, Ava Burens; cousins, Mindy Lipinski, and husband Robert, Thomas Wilfong, Jr., Jacob Barnette, Blake Lipinski, Jackson Barnette, Silas Lipinski, Lennox Bennett.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Kay Wilfong; Aunt, Sherry Botkin; Grandparents, Alice and Roland Wilfong; cousins, Richard Bennett and Riley Bennett.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 AM, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Clover Hill United Methodist Church with Rev. Sarah Bailey and Pastor Kim Deavers officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Virginia.
