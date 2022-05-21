Amy May Kiracofe, 93, of Dayton died Thursday afternoon May 19. 2022 at Sentara RMH. She was supported and loved as she peacefully embarked on her next journey.
A daughter of the late Wilmer D and Iva May Karicofe, she was born December 31, 1928 in Augusta County. Amy graduated from Dayton High School.
Amy married George Darrell Kiracofe in 1949 and together they shared many happy years until his death September 12, 1970. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, John D. Karicofe, sister, Anna Davis, niece, Jean Scott, and nephew, C. Ray Davis.
After graduating high school 1946 Amy worked in retail sales and management for a number of clothing stores in Harrisonburg including the Adeline Shop and Charles L Fauls. Upon retirement in the late 1990s Amy began working at the Harrisonburg Rockingham Historical Society as the welcome center manager. She retired from the Historical Society in 2019. Following a reception on June 30, 2019 the DNR wrote a nice article and called her the Ambassador of Dayton. Her knowledge of Dayton and her interaction with people was acknowledged at the reception.
Amy is survived by a sister, Frances Wine, nieces Betty Davis Shreckhise and husband George Kemper, Brenda Davis Root and husband Robert, Patsy Hunter and cathy Wine and a surviving nephew John Davis and wife Catherine. Great nieces include Allyson Shreckhise, Jenn Root Martell, and great nephews including Randy Hunter, Bradley Davis and Troy Davis.
The family will greet friends at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Sunday, May 22 from 5-7 PM.
Burial will be private at Dayton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rockingham Historical Society, 382 South High Street, Dayton, VA 22821.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.