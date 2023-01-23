Andrea G. Campomezzi, 75, of Stanley, Va., died Jan. 20, 2023, at White Birch Communities in Harrisonburg. She was born Feb. 13, 1947, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Frank Dudley and Wilma Whetzel Gaston.
She worked as a project manager at KPMG. She was a member of Hollywood Community Church in Hollywood, Fla.
On Nov. 3, 1973, she married Leo Anthony Campomezzi, who preceded her in death Sept. 9, 2011.
Surviving are two daughters, Tonja Painter and husband, Duane, of Stanley and Tara Campomezzi Garcia and husband, Richard, of Florida; one son, Danniel Campomezzi of Florida; two grandchildren, Krystle DeMeritt and husband, Marshall, of Shepherdstown, W.Va. and Joelle Painter of McGaheysville; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Maverik DeMeritt of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; and a sister, Karen Halterman and husband, Ernest, of Mathias, W.Va.
Pastors Duane Painter and Ernest Halterman will conduct a memorial service Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Newport Church of the Brethren in Shenandoah, Va. Burial at Cullers Cemetery in Mathias, W.Va. will be private.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.
Friends may visit the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to sign the book.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
