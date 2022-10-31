STAUNTON -- Andrea Gayle Miller, 73, passed away Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at her residence. Andrea was born Aug. 1, 1949, in Harrisonburg to the late Loren James and Garnetta Jean (Reamer) Miller.
She is survived by her brothers, Dennis Miller (Helen) and Eric Miller (Beverly), and her four nieces and four nephews.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the ALS Association’s DC/MD/VA Chapter (https://donate.als.org/give/287064/#!/donation/checkout)
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
