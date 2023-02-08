Andrew "Andy" Blair Jones, 76, of Stockbridge, Ga., passed away Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Piedmont Henry Hospital.
Andy was born in Rockingham County, Va., on Nov. 24, 1946. He is preceded in death by his parents, Olive Virginia (Obaugh) and William Wilson Jones Sr. and his brother, Bill Jones.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Alice Marie (Edge) Jones of Stockbridge.
Andy is also survived by his sister-in-law, Shirley; his niece, Karen Jones of Verona, Va.; his nephew, William Dale Jones and wife, Debra, of Harrisonburg, Va.; brother-in-law, James H. Edge and wife, Joan, of Oklahoma City and David D. Edge and wife, Trish, of Traverse City, Mich.; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
Andy was a retired flight instructor previously employed by Flight Safety International, Atlanta, Ga.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
No funeral or memorial service will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The American Heart Association.
