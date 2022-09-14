Andrew ‘Andy’ Wayne Rexrode
We are heartbroken to announce that Andrew “Andy” Wayne Rexrode, 44, of Keezletown, left us unexpectedly due to complications of a heart attack on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at his home. Andy was born in Harrisonburg on June 20, 1978, and is the son of Ernie and Cindy Rexrode, who survive.
Andy attended Spotswood High School where he was captain of his football team. He then went on to attend the University of Virginia, where he received his Bachelor’s degree in History and Foreign Affairs. Andy was a sports enthusiast and loved all sports but especially enjoyed watching the New York Giants, New York Yankees and partaking in his fantasy football league.
In addition to Andy’s parents, he is survived by his sister, Angie Rexrode and husband, Daniel; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. To say that Andy was loved by many is an understatement.
A celebration of life will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The family asks that you dress casual in Andy’s memory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
