On July 4, 2020, Andrew Baylor Hoover, 26, of Timberville, was taken by a wrongful act of violence.
Andrew was born in Harrisonburg on July 22, 1993. Andrew was loved by all. From an early age, he was very active. He loved playing basketball, his guitar and making music. As he got older, his love for video games grew and his skateboard was always near. However, all through the years, the one thing that was his greatest love was his Nanny, who he is now with in heaven.
Andrew leaves behind his parents, Thomas and Tamara Hoover Ott of Timberville, Chad and Jutta Click of Townville, S.C.; grandparents, Gene Hoover of Linville, Patrick and Patricia Ott of Timberville, Gary and Donna Click of Bridgewater; two beautiful daughters, Avery Lou Hoover and Anna Lynn Hoover (He loved them very much and they will miss him); brothers, Aaron Glenn Hoover and companion, Sarah, and their son, Elijah, of Shenandoah, Austin Wilson Ott and companion, Cassandra, of Timberville, Blake Miller of Verona, Chase Click of Townville, S.C., Logan Click of Greenville (Andrew tried to make time for all of his brothers); uncles and aunts, Cheryl McLaughlin and companion, Tim, of Waynesboro, Joseph Hoover of Linville, Robert Ott of Timberville, Jeremy Ott and fiancée, Donna, of Timberville; Jeanna Ott and son, Alex Beierle and companion, Jerry, Shane Click and wife, Kristan and their sons, Troy, Cas, Rick and Onajah; and very special cousin, Danielle Raymond (who Andrew loved like a sister) and her husband, Joshua and their children, Sophia and Caleb.
He was preceded in death by his nanny, Phoebe Lou Hoover, on Feb. 5, 2017.
Andrew had so many friends, too many to mention. He always tried to keep them close. He loved each and every one of them so much.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Linville Cemetery with Pastor Rob Nykamp officiating.
Those wishing to visit the funeral home and sign the register book may do so on Wednesday, July 8, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.
If you would like to make a donation to help with the funeral expenses, you may do so by mailing a check to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802. For any funds exceeding the cost of the funeral, there will be savings account established for his two daughters.
Always remember his laugh, his jokes and his love for God whom he spoke with often. Now he sits with him watching over all of us. Make him proud and be kind to each other.
