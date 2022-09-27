Andrew Jackson Moyers, 68, of the Clover Hill area of Dayton, passed away Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Harrisonburg Heath and Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Moyers was born in West Virginia on April 26, 1954, and was the son of the late Homer Richard Sr. and Ellen Celia White Moyers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Calvin Moyers and Rodney Moyers.
Andy, along with his family, relocated from West Virginia to Orange County, Va., where he was raised on the family farm. Andy later moved to the Shenandoah Valley, where he carried out a longstanding career with the City of Harrisonburg. He was an active member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church in many volunteer aspects.
Mr. Moyers is survived by a daughter, Kerri Booth and husband, Nathan, of Hinton; a son, Phillip Moyers and partner, Rheanna Burnett of Mount Crawford; four brothers, Homer Moyers Jr. and wife, Penney, of Texas, Leslie Moyers and wife, Toby, of Florida, Anthony Moyers and wife, Kim, of Ruckersville and Dale Moyers and wife, Amy, of Waynesboro; a sister, Ruth Ryman and husband, Ronald, of Staunton; his granddaughter, Kelly Booth; former spouse, Lou Ann Whetzel and nine nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Clover Hill United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the church officiated by the Rev. Sarah Bailey and Lay Minister Anthony Moyers. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
