Andrew Lucas Leister-Frazier, 34, a resident of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
Andrew was born July 19, 1988, in Washington, D.C., as the youngest son of Mark Christopher Frazier and Valnora Leister. Surviving are his parents; his twin sister, Alexa Leister-Frazier of Windsor, Mass.; and his older brother, Shawn Leister-Frazier of Alexandria, Va.
Andrew was a game designer and programmer at Frazier-Wing LLC. He previously was an employee at the Dayton Wal-Mart and a volunteer at the Summit House. He attended the Dayton Church of the Brethren, as well as took part in services at the Shepard of the Valley Lutheran Church, and the Society of Friends in Dayton.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, 4301 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203, Mercy House, 305 N. High St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Dayton Church of the Brethren, 202 Main St., Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.