Andrew "Shack" Carl Curry, 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Shack was born in Bridgewater on March 24, 1934, a son of the late Pauline (Winston) Reynolds and Grover C. Curry Sr.
He retired from VDOT.
Shack is survived by two daughters, Carol Sampson of Philadelphia, Pa., and Tamara Pharr of Harrisonburg; two sons, Carl Sampson of Philadelphia and Thomas Peyton of Staunton; sister, Mary C. Washington of North Carolina; brother, George S. Curry of Harrisonburg; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by a brother, Grover C. "Butterball" Curry Jr.; and aunts, Virginia Lee, Mary Johnson and Frances Awkard.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, to pay their respects and sign the guest register. The casket will be open. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Newtown Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
