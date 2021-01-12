Andria Beth Shifflett, 61, formerly of Grottoes, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Augusta Health. Andria was born in Harrisonburg on Oct. 12, 1959, a daughter of the late Harriet (Breeden) and Cletus Sonifrank.
Her biggest joy in life was her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook and had a passion for gardening, especially sunflowers.
Andria is survived by a daughter, Brittani Munns and husband, Anthony, of Mount Sidney; two sons, Aaron Joshua "AJ" Shifflett of Grottoes and Corey Shifflett and wife, Jessica, of Grottoes; four sisters, Sharon Gast of Texas, Karen Cormell of Texas, Vicky Toms and husband, Larry, of Texas, and Renee Sonifrank of Texas; seven grandchildren, Casen, Kaleigh, and Madelyn Shifflett, Jaden, Brooklyn, and Landon Shifflett, and Cora Munns; former husband of 30 years, Phil Shifflett; and companion, Mike Rankin.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
