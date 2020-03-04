Anetha Diane Wiseman
Anetha Diane Wiseman, 64, formerly of Mount Solon, passed away Feb. 20, 2020, in North Carolina after a battle with cancer. She was born May 7, 1955, in Augusta County, and was a daughter of Nancy Wiseman Bailey of Mount Solon and the late Lawrence Wiseman.
Anetha attended Moscow Church of the Brethren as a child and was a member of the Spring Hill Presbyterian Church. She was also a volunteer member of the Wilson Fire Dept. in Lyndhurst for a number of years.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a sister, Shirley Jarrels and husband, Bill, of Weyers Cave; brother, Preston Wiseman and wife, Ellen, of Harrisonburg; niece, Sirena Wiseman; and friend, Anita Happildt, of Topsail, N.C.
A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Moscow Church of the Brethren with Pastors Darren Howdyshell and Rick Deihl officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
