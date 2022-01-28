Angel Dawn Joseph, 49, of Harrisonburg, passed away Jan. 24, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Angel was born Oct. 22, 1972, to Charles Robert Joseph Sr. and Susanne Rhodes Joseph Trobaugh in Harrisonburg, Va.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her stepdad, Roger Trobaugh; a son, Chad Robert Joseph; his children, Ayden Robert and Adalynn Grace; a daughter, Abigail-Beth Reese Joseph and significant other, Tyler; a brother, Charles (Charlie) Robert Joseph Jr. and wife, Carla Beth; niece, Carly Joseph; stepsister, Crystal Trobaugh Dale and husband, Rick; nephews, Zack, Murphy and Cooper Dale; niece, Shelby Dale; and grandmother, Zelda Huffman Rhodes; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; best friend, Taylor Pippin; all of them meant the world to her.
Angel was preceded in death by grandfather, Nelson L. Rhodes Sr.; uncle, Nelson L. Rhodes Jr.; grandparents, Paul and Carmie Shipe Joseph; uncles, Curt and John Joseph; cousins, John Hornick, Will Ellis; John’s daughter, Grace Isabelle Hornick; and her dog, Chase Robert, whom she loved dearly.
Angel is a former member of Freedom Baptist Church, acting as Youth Director, Youth Sunday School Teacher, G.A.L.’S Director, Church Clerk, she headed the cleaning ministry, and was a member of the Women of Virtue Group.
She was owner of Wild Roots Genealogy, she was a Professional Genealogist. She was currently the Supervisor of Peoples Choice Answering Service where her coworkers became close friends and family. She always felt blessed to have Susan Macavoy as her boss at the service. In addition to Taylor, Heather and Anne were her closest friends.
Being a Nana, Mom and researching family history and genealogy was her greatest passions and absolutely loved her job at the service. She had a huge heart for homeless Veterans, she prayed fervently every day for them. She was a huge animal lover, especially cows and dogs. Her favorite flowers were purple Lilacs. Angel’s mom, Susanne, daughter, Abigail-Beth and sister-in-law, Carla were also her best friends.
Angel always put God first; she was a prayer warrior and always kept God in her kids’ lives and teaching them about God. Even at work, Angel was spreading God’s Word.
Celebration will be a graveside service at Rawley Springs Mennonite Church in Rawley Springs, Va. at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Pastor Tim McAvoy will conduct the service.
There will be no visitation or viewing at the funeral home. Friends may sign the register book at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg Monday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please make all memorial contributions to the UVA Children’s Center in honor of Adalynn Grace.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg will be handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.