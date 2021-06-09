Angela D. Burker
Angela Dawn Cubbage Burker, 44, of Ruckersville, formerly of Page County, passed away May 20, 2021, in Hollywood, Fla.
She was born June 17, 1976, and was a daughter of Rose Pence Cubbage Crabtree of Ruckersville and the late Maynard “Buster” Cubbage.
Angela was a 1994 graduate of Spotswood High School. She was employed by M&M Tree Service as an estimator.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her stepfather, Donald Crabtree of Ruckersville; three children, Autumn Cubbage, Summer Burker and Curtis Burker; and a special grandson, Damien, whom she cherished. She is also survived by two half sisters and two half brothers.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eulis Aldine Pence and Ruby Mae Cubbage Pence; and one half brother.
The Rev. Donnie Sherfey will conduct a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Fellowship Independent Baptist Church located on Judy Lane Extended in Stanley, Va.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.