Angela Dawn Clinedinst
Angela Dawn Clinedinst, 55, of Grottoes, formerly of Singers Glenn, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Angela was born in Harrisonburg, Va. and was the daughter of Carla Reedy Lam Kuster of Harrisonburg and the late Leonard Nelson Lam, Jr.
Angie graduated from Broadway High School in 1984. She previously worked at South River Elementary School in the cafeteria but was primarily a stay-at-home mom. Angie loved cooking, gardening and trips to Virginia Beach. She will always be remembered as a loving wife and mother.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Tony Eugene Clinedinst; two daughters, Phylicia Dawn Michael and husband, Dustin of McGaheysville and Jennifer Dawn Williams and husband, Arik of Dayton; a son, Stephen Clinedinst of Grottoes; two sisters, Kimberly Foltz of Harrisonburg and Heather Austin of Weyers Cave; a grandson, Roran and her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Grace Reedy and step-father, Raymond Kuster.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021, at New Market Voice Tabernacle Church with Pastor Charles Clinedinst officiating. The interment will follow at Zion Mennonite Church Cemetery in Broadway.
Memorial contributions can be made to Pulmonary Hypertension Association, phassociation.org/donate or UVA Health (memo: coronary care unit), University of Virginia, P.O. Box 37963, Boone, IA 50037.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
