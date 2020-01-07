Angela Dawn Whetzel
Angela Dawn Whetzel, 43, passed away Jan. 3, 2020. She was born June 4, 1976, in Harrisonburg, the daughter of Gary Whetzel of Florida and Sandra Kline Whetzel of Broadway. She was preceded in death by a brother, Randall Whetzel.
Along with her parents, she is survived by her stepmother, Tommi Whetzel; two daughters, Autumn Strawderman and Bethany McCusker; three sons, Gavin Strawderman, Easton Cleaver and Gabe Whetzel; grandmother, Nina Whetzel; niece, Bailey Sims and special friend, encourager and positive supporter, Greg Campbell, of Harrisonburg.
A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824, where memorial contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.