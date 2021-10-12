Angela passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 7th, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg, Va., with her family at her bedside.
Angela Christine Wine was born on June 18th, 1969, at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Angela’s name was picked out of the Bible, Angel and Christ. She was born into a military family and spent the first ten years of her life as such. She got to spend six years of that time in Germany, which is where her mother, sister and brother were born. Angela was a happy and vibrant person and loved all people. She loved music and cooking, which she could fix any meal. She was a devoted mother and hard worker. Her previous employers were Shenvalee Golf Resort, Rockingham Memorial Hospital, Caldwell Banker Realty in New Market and Woodstock, New Market Eagles, home health nurse in Shenandoah County. The past five years she worked at Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater, Va., which she really enjoyed.
She is survived by her husband, Verne Emswiler of Dayton, Va.; parents, Harry and Gisela Wine of New Market; brother, Harry (Lisa) Wine, Jr., and sister, Gisela Bodewig of New Market; three daughters, Taja (John) Ritchie of Mount Jackson, Tia (Emily) Saylor of Greensboro, N.C., and Treya Saylor of Dayton, Va., and two sons, Troy Wine and Todd Saylor of New Market. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Quicksburg, Va. in 1987; her four oldest children also graduated from the same school. Her youngest attends school in Dayton, Va.
The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 15th, 2021, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Dellinger Funeral Home in Mount Jackson.
In lieu of flowers you may send a contribution to Clover Hill Volunteer Fire Company.
Online condolences may be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
