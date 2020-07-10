Angela Maria DeStout Lipscomb, 81, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg. She was born June 17th 1939, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to the late Louis and Carmella DeStout.
She grew up in Alexandria, Va. and attended Mt. Vernon High School, graduating in 1957. She made a career for herself as an Accounting Manager working for Greenwald Supply. Most important to her was her role as a mother, raising her two children, and getting to spend time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her partner, Terry Reese; a brother, Arthur DeStout; a son, Paul Wilson Lipscomb, II, and a daughter, Dana Lee (Lipscomb) Dales.
She leaves behind her six grandchildren, Christopher, Steven and Matthew Lipscomb, and Bobby, Joshua and Jeremy Dales, and son-in-law Robert Dales. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Camden Lipscomb.
Condolences may be shared with the family at kygers.com.
