Angela Renee Landis, 53, of Harrisonburg, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 22, 2022. She was born July 7, 1968, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of Ruth Dovel Landis and the late Emerson Landis Sr.
She was a graduate of Spotswood High School class of 1986. She was a CNA home healthcare provider for Homestead, loved going to Virginia Beach with friends and enjoyed her many facebook friends.
She is survived by her son, Aubrey Thomas Burnett III of Weyers Cave; daughter, Brittany Neal (Malique) of Alabama; brother, Emerson Landis Jr.; and numerous cousins.
The service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Tony Dovel officiating. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
