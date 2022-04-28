Angela Gail Seal, 62, from Elkton, Va., passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Williamsburg, Va.
She was born April 12,1960, in Page County and was the daughter of the late Marvin Seal and Rosetta Meadows.
Employed in Healthcare at Bon Secours, she was very strong in her Christian faith, loved to “be in the dirt” gardening, enjoyed crocheting, watching Westerns and Cowboys on TV.
Angie is survived by her daughter, Tabitha and husband, Cameron Peters, of Williamsburg, Va.; two granddaughters, Megan and Anna; sister, Patricia Tusing (Terry) Timberville, Va.; and three brothers, Michael and Douglas Seal of Amissville, Va., and Jonathan Meadows (Jennifer) of Elkton, Va.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial for Angie at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at 3371 Vera Vista Path, Rockingham, VA 22801. Greetings and refreshments from 1:00-1:30 with a celebration of life at 1:30-3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
