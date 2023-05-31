Angelina Ann Meyer
Angelina Ann Meyer, 75, of New Market, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Meyer was born Oct. 17, 1947, in Baltimore, Md., daughter of the late Dominic Ficca and Jeanette Hepner Ficca. She retired from the JMU Dining Hall after 10 years and was born and raised in the Catholic faith.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Meyer, whom she married March 3, 1986, and her son, Steven Anthony Meyer, of New Market.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Tunnels to Towers: a nonprofit honoring veterans and first responders, or preborn.com: free ultrasounds for expectant mothers contemplating abortion.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.