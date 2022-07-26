Anice "Effie" Elaine Michael, 87, of Clover Hill, formerly of Rawley Springs, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Aug. 19, 1934, and was a daughter of Russel Eavey and Goldie (Cook) Wilfong.
Anice owned and operated Michaels Grocery in Rawley Springs for over 23 years. She was a member of the Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene.
Anice was united in marriage on March 25, 1950, to Roland Michael, who preceded her in death.
Anice is survived by four children, Cindy Cook and husband, Jimmy, of Dayton, Judy Bemis and husband, Don, of Moneta, Laurie McDorman and husband, Wayne, of Rawley Springs and Vicky Bodkin and husband, Jim, of Clover Hill; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by daughter, Sharon Shull Curry; grandson, Jason Cook; and sisters, Jean, Matt, and Beatrice.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to sign the guest book and pay their respects. The casket will be closed.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Stacy Meyerhoeffer officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church, PO Box 182, Hinton, VA 22831, American Diabetes Association, PO Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 and/or a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at johnsonfs.com.
