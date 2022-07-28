Anita Frances (Knight) Harper, 64, of Franklin, W.Va., passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
She was born Oct. 17, 1957, and was a daughter of Evelyn (Lambert) Knight of Bridgewater and the late Jesse Knight.
Anita had worked in the sanitation department at Rocco. She attended Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene. She was a hard-working woman, who loved her kids and grandkids and would do anything for anyone.
Anita was united in marriage to Frank Harper, who preceded her in death Aug. 11, 2021.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her children, Wayne Southerly of Bridgewater, Va., Carrie Southerly of Broadway, Va., and Betty Tingler of Franklin, W.Va. Four sisters, three brothers, 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by her sister.
A service celebrating the life of Anita will be held on July 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Billy Curry officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater, Va.
