Anita Grace (Propst) Long, 84, of Bridgewater, passed away July 3, 2022, at her home.
Anita was born in West Virginia on Dec. 9, 1937, a daughter of Whitney and Grace (Rexrode) Propst.
She was united in marriage to Eddie L. Long, who preceded her in death.
Anita is survived by a daughter, Lisa D. Long of Elkton; sons, Jeffrey A. Long and wife, Melinda, of Harrisonburg and Tony L. Long and wife, Rebecca, of Harrisonburg; grandchildren, Ashley Thomas, Austin Corral, Jaclyn Carter and Lydia Carter; and nephew, Charles Propst.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bryan Propst; and a nephew, Ona Propst.
Services will be private.
Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
