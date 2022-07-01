Anita Loeb (Kiracofe) Heatwole
Anita Loeb (Kiracofe) Heatwole, 87, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born June 12, 1935, in Rockingham County, Va., a daughter of the late Lester Samuel Kiracofe and Hazel Irene (Moore) Kiracofe.
She graduated from the Rockingham School of Nursing and later earned a B.A. degree from Mary Baldwin College.
Anita was a longtime member of Waynesboro Church of the Brethren and a current member of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. She was very active in the denomination’s Shenandoah District. She was an avid gardener and loved cooking and knitting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dr. John P. Heatwole; her brother, Gary Kiracofe; and son-in-law, Kervens Brun.
Surviving are her three children, Cindy Fike (Mike) of Bridgewater, Va., Deb Payton of Bloomingburg, N.Y., and Ken Heatwole, MD (Ginny) of Richmond, Va.; four grandchildren, Shannon Fike (Loretta Rose) of Williamsville, Vt., Zane Long (Stephanie) of Pittsburgh, Pa., Heather Brun (Kurby Herisse) of Bloomingburg, N.Y., and Chris Heatwole (Kate) of Gordonsville, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Maddie and Ellie Heatwole, Isla Brun and Parker Long.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
Memorial donations may be made to the Midwives for Haiti, 7130 Glen Forest Drive, Richmond, VA 23226.
Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
