Anita M. Cross
Anita Malvina Meyerhoeffer Cross, 93, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of the late Paul and Amy Beach Meyerhoeffer.
Anita made her home in Charlottesville prior to moving to Harrisonburg. She attended the Methodist Church and she retired from Fairfax school system in 1985.
On April 25, 1947, she married George F. Cross, who preceded her in death Feb. 27, 2017.
Surviving are four sons, Dennis F. Cross and wife, Dana, of Weyers Cave, Mark T. Cross and wife, Denise, of Reno, Nev., Kim David Cross and wife, Nargis, of Charlottesville, Va., and Paul C. Cross and wife, Ivonne, of Atlanta, Ga.; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and a graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Paul Cemetery in Weyers Cave with Pastor Tim McIntosh officiating.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
