Anita Yvette Haliburton, 53, a resident of Pleasant View Inc./Harrison House in Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
She was born April 19, 1969, in Staunton to the late William F. Haliburton III and Mary F. (Gaines) Haliburton.
She previously attended Augusta Street United Methodist Church in Staunton before she moved to Harrisonburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Rita Haliburton; one brother, William "Shaf" Presgraves; paternal grandparents, Frank II and Ollie Haliburton and maternal grandparents, Joseph Sr. and Brownie Gaines; and one uncle, George Haliburton.
She is survived by two sisters, Terri Jenkins and Tahjanna "Taja" Cleveland; numerous other siblings; one uncle, Joseph Gaines Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Augusta Street United Methodist Church. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories online in the guest book at www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com. Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services (540) 943-6938/(540)886-2601.
