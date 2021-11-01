Ann Bridge Hensley
Ann Bridge Hensley, 82, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, surrounded by family. Ann was born in Latrobe, Pa., on Sept. 1, 1939, to Paul R. Bridge and Anna Mabel Washnock. She was the youngest of seven children.
On June 3, 1961, she married Robert Wayne Hensley, son of Owen and Thelma Hensley of McGaheysville, Va. While Robert served in the Navy, Ann set up home in many different military bases along the east coast and raised their son, Kevin, and daughter, Cindy. Ann worked as a secretary in law offices and churches and was known for her feisty personality and caring nature. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed tending to her flower beds and watching birds at her many feeders.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Anna Mabel Bridge, by her brothers, Bob, Paul, Jack, and Ron and by her sister, Merda Mae.
She is survived by her brother, James, son, Kevin, and his wife, Sara; daughter, Cynthia and her children, Brandon and his wife, Jackie, Kayla, Krista and her husband, Ron and their father, William; granddaughters, Katie and her husband, Zach, Jodie and their mother, Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Vaeda and Issac; and by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company.
