Ann Coffman Click
Ann Coffman Click, 61, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond. She was born in Harrisonburg on June 26, 1959, and was a daughter of Cathleen (Harpine) Coffman of Bridgewater and the late John Edwin Coffman.
Ann worked at Farm Credit for a number of years and when her daughter, Morgan, was born, she became a stay-at-home mom and caretaker in her community. She was a lifetime member of Montezuma Church of the Brethren. She received her Bachelor’s degree from JMU, class of 1981.
She was united in marriage on April 4, 1981, to Chris Alan Click of Bridgewater.
Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are her daughters, Morgan Dakin and husband, Ethan, of Dayton and Allee Coffman of Bridgewater; and sister, Lori Good and husband, Weldon, of Bridgewater. She is also survived by nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, her grandchild, brother, John Lee Coffman, and nephew, John Kelly Coffman.
Friends may come by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to sign the register and pay their respects.
All services will be private and a recording of the memorial service will be available on Ann’s obituary page on Thursday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Duke University, Pediatric Bone Marrow Family Support Unit, 400 Morreene Road, Durham, NC 27705.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.