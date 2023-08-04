Ann Elizabeth McKay Arnold
Ann Elizabeth McKay Arnold, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Monday, July 31, 2023. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, James and Luna McKay; stepson, Daniel William Lewis; and son, Joseph James (Jamie) Arnold.
She is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Elliott Arnold; daughter, Jan Elizabeth Arnold (Hunter Davis); grandchildren, Logan Arnold Davis, Kelsey Ann Arnold Davis, and Ian James Arnold Davis; stepson, Allan Paul Lewis; stepgreat-grandchildren, Daniel Ryan Lewis, Matthew James Lewis, and Addison Marie Lewis; and daughter-in-law, Mary Elizabeth Arnold.
The funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg by the Rev. Keith Phillips and the Rev. Jeff Butler. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bellaire for their love and care of Mrs. Arnold over the last several months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Massanutten Presbyterian Church in Penn Laird, Va. or Woodlawn Presbyterian Church in Hopewell, Va.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
