Ann Fulton Wilkinson
Ann Fulton Wilkinson, 86, of Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community, died March 8, 2021. Mrs. Wilkinson was born Dec. 14, 1934, in Richmond, Va., and was the daughter of the late Milton and Mildred Fulton.
She was a graduate of Maryville College (Tenn.) and the Presbyterian School of Christian Education. There, she met Donald Shelton Wilkinson; they married on June 12, 1959, and enjoyed 55 years of marriage and partnering in ministry until his death on Jan. 7, 2015.
The first years of their life together were spent in Oklahoma, but the remainder were settled in Virginia and West Virginia, serving fields of small Presbyterian churches. When they retired to Sunnyside, she joined Massanutten Presbyterian Church and for the past several years was a faithful attendee of chapel services at Sunnyside. Ann was a teacher at heart and, for brief periods, by profession. She felt strongly, though, that her calling was to a life of service, and most of her days were spent volunteering her time and gifts to the communities and churches where Don was called to pastor. She was selflessly devoted to her friends and her family and to living out her faith in both prayer and practice.
Ann is survived by daughter, Cathryn and husband, Roger Soenksen, of Harrisonburg; son, David and wife, Terry, of Martinsburg, W.Va.; grandchildren, Virginia Soenksen, Shawn Townes and wife, Stacia, Amanda Wolcott and husband, Justin, and Lucas Soenksen; and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Sunnyside at a later time when the Sunnyside community is able to come together. The family encourages those wishing to make a memorial gift to consider the Sunnyside Employee Christmas Gift Fund (3935 Sunnyside Drive, Suite A, Harrisonburg, VA 22801) or the Sunnyside Fellowship Fund (600 University Blvd., Suite L, Harrisonburg, VA 22801).
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.