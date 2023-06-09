Ann Garst (Rowe) Daggett died June 2, 2023, at Bridgewater Retirement Community.
She was born April 23, 1938, in Washington County, Tenn. to Fredrick Solomon Garst and Pearl Irene Morrow Garst.
Ann graduated from Sulpher Springs School then earned a bachelor's degree in Choral Music and Band Direction from East Tennessee State University and later a master's in music education from James Madison University.
Ann was a lifelong member of the Church of the Brethren and served in many churches both before and after her marriage to Rev. Robert Landon Rowe (1962-1983).
Ann taught elementary school music for 34 years in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. She was a member of the VEA, NEA, and the Virginia Retired Teachers Association.
In 1986, she married Walter Wayne Daggett of Bridgewater, Va. Together they enjoyed spending time with their blended family, worldwide travel adventures, and summers in Walter's home state of Maine. Ann had a lifelong dream to play the harp. When she retired from teaching, she was able to fulfill that dream by learning to play. Ann stated, "It has brought much pleasure to me for many years." Ann loved her life, family, church, and music. She was able to share her love of music with her grandchildren through piano lessons in her home, singing with them, helping them prepare for musical auditions and attending their many musical performances. Her unending support helped them to follow their dreams and passions in all areas of life.
Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents; and sister, Fredda Elizabeth Garst (1936-1942).
Ann is survived by her brothers, Larry Wayne Garst (Eva) and John Lemuel Garst (Shirley); her son, Jeryl Rowe (Sondra); stepson, Kevin Daggett (Joan); and stepdaughter, Laura Daggett Dodd. Ann's beautiful granddaughters include Elizabeth and Katie Rowe; Faith, Katelyn, and Emily Daggett and Candice and Lydia Dodd. Ann also has nephews and nieces, Ryan Garst (Nicole), Andrew Garst, Kimberly (Bruce III) Brocklebank; as well as her great-nephews, Riley and River Garst.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, 420 College Drive, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heifer International (www.heifer.org) or Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
