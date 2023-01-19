Ann Hoover Milam passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Jan. 16, 2023, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. She joined her dear husband, Claude, who had been her heavenly angel since 2011.
Ann was born May 5, 1928, in Timberville, Va., to devoted parents, Lawrence and Ola Hoover. She enjoyed a carefree childhood, surrounded by many loving relatives, and was fondly referred to as “Annie.” After high school, Ann began studies at the Randolph-Macon Women’s College and Madison College, receiving a degree in Elementary Education. It was during this time that she would meet and marry the man who called her “my sweet.” She wed Claude White Milam in 1950. In 1953, Claude accepted a professional position at his alma mater, Hampden-Sydney College, and the happy couple started their family.
In 1968, Claude received an offer he couldn’t refuse. The family moved to Yorktown, Va., where Claude briefly served as Principal at Yorktown Intermediate School, but was quickly promoted to the role of Principal at York High School. As Claude was establishing a footprint in the community, so was Ann, working in various capacities as a classroom teacher, Reading Specialist, and ultimately a Title I Specialist for York County Public Schools. She was also an active member of the choir at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church. For the next 27 years, the Milam family became known and loved throughout the academic, sports and church communities in the area. Ann opened her home to countless youngsters over the years--all friends of their children or students at the high school, who gravitated toward the couple’s sense of unconditional acceptance and wise counsel. It was the most blissful time of their lives; and the imprint left on the many neighbors and friends will never be forgotten by the Yorktown Community. Ann and Claude were a strong and unified couple, regarded as good, honest, hard-working, family-oriented people, with a strong faith in the Lord.
In 1995, when Claude’s health began to deteriorate, Ann made the difficult choice to move from Yorktown to Midlothian, Va., taking up residence at the retirement community in Brandermill Woods. There, she found respite, knowing that her daughter, Vicki and son-in-law, Gerry were a few steps away, assisting in the best and worst of times. Ann was a devoted wife, and made many sacrifices to ensure the highest quality of care for Claude.
Ann will be remembered as a beautiful, gracious Southern Belle, who enjoyed a meticulous hairstyle with coordinating outfits and earrings. She will also be remembered for her great allegiance to Hallmark, Inc. A lifetime of cards sent to family and friends left a legacy of soulful poems, song lyrics, heartfelt messages and extraordinary penmanship.
Ann Hoover Milam is survived by her daughter, Vicki Milam Regetz and husband, Gerry; her son Jeffrey Lynn Milam and wife, Seng; 10 grandchildren, Kyle, Victoria, Casey and Hunter Regetz, Jason and Ben Milam, and Lindsay Milam Orellana, Abi, Grace and Faith Milam; four great-grandchildren, Ace, Beckham, Stussy Milam and Sofia Orellana. She had an “honorary” son in Wallace Borum. In addition to her loving husband, Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Ola Hoover, and brother, Lawrence Hoover Jr.
The family wishes to thank the staff in the Joy House at Bridgewater Retirement Community for their care, compassion, and kindness during her time there. Special appreciation is extended to Richard Baugh and the private caregivers from Home Instead.
The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, from 1:00-2:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. Interment will be private.
Remembrances of Ann can be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
