Ann Jeannette Stearn, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Ms. Stearn was born Sept. 16, 1931, in Pleasant Valley, Va., to the late Walter Christian and Mary Olen Showalter. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mabel Jean Counts.
Ann worked most of her life in Harrisonburg and retired in 1991 from JMU as a supervisor at D-Hall. Always on the move, she wouldn't let retirement stop her. She took pride in her grandchildren and made sure everyone knew about it.
She enjoyed spending time with her family (especially around a table for a meal), her pets, and sitting on the front porch listening to her wind chimes and watching the sunset. Ann was a member of Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her sons, Rodger Stearn, “Claude” Winton Stearn, John Stearn; grandchildren, Teri Jeannette Janes and husband, Jeff, Jarrett Michael Stearn, Christy Ann Stearn; sisters, Ellen Heatwole and Kay Wine and husband, Gary, and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastors Ben Risser and Chad Miller officiating.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Jeannie Lopez-Smith with Sentara Hospice who was nothing less than an angel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sentara Hospice.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
