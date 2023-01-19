Ann Larue Johnson Grandle, 94, of Broadway, passed away Jan. 17, 2023, at the Timberview Crossings in Timberville.
She was born Jan. 7, 1929, in Rockingham County to the late Melvin M. and Ruby Good Johnson.
Ann worked many years at Grandle Funeral Home answering phones and doing hair. She was a member of Sunset Drive United Methodist Church in Broadway, where she taught Sunday School, served in the Women’s Fellowship, and sang in the choir. Ann was also a member of the Shenandoah Valley No. 76 Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as a past worthy matron, Chimney Rock VFW Post No. 9660 Ladies Auxiliary, and she helped to organize and form the Broadway Little League.
On June 14, 1947, she married Carrel W. “Jodie” Grandle, who preceded her in death on June 22, 2003.
Surviving are children, C.W. Grandle II and wife, Peggy, Jerry L. Grandle and wife, Cindy, and Kathy Grandle Turner, all of Broadway; grandchildren, Becky Mason (Danny), Pal Long (Casey), Mandy Freds (Will), Whit Grandle (Janna), Adam Grandle, Zach Grandle, Lacey Roberts (Zach) and Jodie Turner; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Janie Gallaher of Caruthers, Calif., and Linda Crider of Broadway; brother, Nelson John Snyder and wife, Helen, of New Jersey; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Tamra J. Long and husband, Phil; sisters, Doris Jean Luff, Nancy Cootes and Mary Catherine Edwards; and brothers, Charles Johnson, Melvin M. Johnson Jr. and Roy Lee Johnson.
Pastors Tommy Lewis-Crosby and Steve Proctor will conduct a memorial service 4:00 p.m. Saturday at the Sunset Drive United Methodist Church in Broadway. Burial will be private.
Those wishing to sign the book may do so Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway where the casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or to the Sunset Drive United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 381, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
