Ann Payne Long
As we enter a new year, our family would like to remember and honor Ann Payne Long, 88, of Harrisonburg, Va., who died on July 24, 2020. Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She will be remembered for her engaging, outgoing personality, sense of humor, and natural ability to speak with anyone. She never met a stranger. Ann is survived by her husband of 66 years, Wayne L. Long of Harrisonburg; her three children, Susan Long-Marin and husband, Jess Marin of Statesville, N.C., Kathryn Long and husband, Jim VanZee of Alexandria, and Thomas P. Long and wife, Jennifer Long of Richmond; her three grandchildren, Olivia, Alexander and Davis Long; brother, James A. Payne of Richmond; in-laws, Harry and Jinx Long of New Market, and Nellie Long of Edinburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all of whom she loved dearly.
Ann Lewis Payne was born on Dec. 20, 1931, in Richmond, the daughter of James A. Payne and Elizabeth Staples Payne. Her high school years were lived in Front Royal where she developed lifelong friendships. She graduated from Mary Washington College where she took a strong leadership role as student government president during a challenging time in the school’s history, and forged lasting friendships. During college she worked summers at Skyline Caverns where she met Wayne; they were married June 26, 1954. Ann taught elementary school before the birth of her first child and returned to education, working as a substitute teacher, when her children entered school. She loved her students, and one of her greatest pleasures was running into and catching up with them as adults.
Ann lived most of her married life at Long Meadow Farm in Timberville where she delighted in growing roses and gardening, a passion she passed on to all her children. She was a longtime, active member of the Broadway Presbyterian Church, worked the food bank, and helped found the Broadway Village Library. She supported the arts as part of a well rounded education and life.
Favorite activities included entertaining, directing weddings, garden club, yard sales, golfing, not well but because she enjoyed socializing with her friends, and playing bridge, not well but because she enjoyed socializing with her friends. She loved colors, patterns and sparkle, delighting in exuberant clothes and jewelry. Most of all she enjoyed her family and friends with whom she was generously blessed.
Always up for anything and loving to go anywhere, she and Wayne traveled abroad, across the country and closer to home by RV with both family and friends, and spent many weekends driving the backroads of Rockingham and surrounding counties. In 2011, Ann reluctantly moved from her deeply loved Long Meadow to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community (VMRC) in Harrisonburg where she quickly found new friends, joined the decorating committee, and learned the life stories of most of the people who lived and worked there. She continued attending Broadway Presbyterian Church, playing bridge with old friends, riding back roads, and visiting and entertaining her family.
Ann was laid to rest at Emmanuel Lutheran Church cemetery in New Market in view of her beloved mountains in what she called God’s country. Because of COVID, a private graveside service with immediate family was held on Sept. 13, led by Broadway Presbyterian Minister, Jacob Kave, who poignantly concluded with Amazing Grace on the bagpipes.
The family extends many thanks to all who have demonstrated and expressed their love and shared so many wonderful memories and stories of Ann’s life. Gifts in memory of Ann Long may be made to the Massanutten Regional Library with notation of the Broadway Village Library.
