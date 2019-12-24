STAUNTON, Va. -- Audrey “Ann” (Shickel) Perry, 86, widow of Douglas Sidney “Ducky” Perry, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at The Legacy at North Augusta. She was born Dec. 9, 1933, in Staunton, a daughter of the late Charles Daniel Shickel Sr. and Edith (Helmick) Shickel.
Ann was a registered nurse/surgical assistant for 41 years and retired from Shenandoah Surgical Associates.
Mrs. Perry was a member of Marquis Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a graduate of the Class of 1951 at Wilson Memorial High School. Ann enjoyed gardening and flowers.
Surviving family members include a daughter, Lisa A. Perry of Mount Crawford; a son and daughter-in-law, Mark D. and Terri Perry of Staunton; two brothers, Glenn T. Shickel of Mint Spring and Wayne S. Shickel and wife, Debbie, of Mint Spring; a brother-in-law, Ralph Perry and wife, Martha, of Richmond; a sister-in-law, Norma Lindsay and husband, John, of Waynesboro; a special nephew, Stuart Shickel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, to whom she married July 20, 1960, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Charles D. Shickel Jr. and Eugene Shickel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Elizabeth von Trapp Walker. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Jason Sams, Stephen Shickel, Stuart Shickel, Ron Perry, Kenny Brown and Travis Coyner.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Henry Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Marquis Memorial UMC Food Pantry, 1614 West Beverley St., Staunton, VA 24401.
A special thanks to the staff at The Legacy at North Augusta and Legacy Hospice for their compassion and care.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
