Ann Sherry Church Long, 83, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born in Montesano, Wash., on June 7, 1938, a daughter of the late Ellen Margaret (Hunt) Showalter and Alexander Merle Church.
Ann moved to the Shenandoah Valley in December of 1956. She was active in Ottobine Elementary School PTA and was instrumental in getting a library in the school. She was a member of Briery Branch Church of the Brethren (choir and board). Ann began working at Metro Pants in 1965, when her last child entered school, and worked there until it closed. In 1981, she moved to Elkins, W.Va., and entered Davis and Elkins College, where she received her Bachelor's Degree. She worked her remaining years in Elkins as a realtor. She was active in the Women's Club of Elkins, served on the board of the Elkins Hospital and volunteered as a tutor at Elkins Elementary School. In 1995, she moved back to the Valley, where she worked for a temp agency in various office positions until her retirement.
Ann was very involved and passionate in the upbringing of her children and grandchildren to have manners and respect for all. She studied opera and had a great love of music that she shared with all. She sang all over this Shenandoah Valley and West Virginia. She had a passion for education, sharing talents and gifts and treating everyone equally with respect and honor. And most importantly she wanted everyone to love and be loved.
Above all else granny valued and loved the word of God and taught it to her children and grandchildren. In her last years you would find her looking for things she knew from God's word.
She was united in marriage on June 7, 1956, in Monrovia, Calif., to Wilbur "Bill" Junior Long.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her children, Wilbur John "Billy" Long of Garwood, N.J., Sarah Ellen Long of Harrisonburg, Va., and Sherry Long Felker and husband, Chip, of Scottsville, Va.; two sisters, Myra Stelte and husband, Cliff, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Merle Long and husband, Gary, of Dayton, Va. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Corbin Felker and wife, Kim, Travis Felker and wife, Elizabeth, and Morgan Dudley and husband, Logan; and three great-grandchildren, Rylie and Kyper Dudley and Lydia Ann Felker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, Kenneth Showalter, and sister, Audrey Church.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Briery Branch Church of the Brethren in Dayton, Va., with The Rev. Kevin Daggett and The Rev. John Jantz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Briery Branch Church of the Brethren or Dayton Church of the Brethren.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
She was intentional in leaving you with "I Love You!"
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.