Ann Wilson Collins, 92, of Churchville, widow of R. Norman Collins, Sr., passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg.
Born Oct. 19, 1928, in Tyro, Virginia, she resided in Churchville since the age of five. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Newton Wilson and Vivian McAlpin Wilson. She graduated from Churchville High School and was a long-time member of Loch Willow Presbyterian Church.
She owned and operated Wilson Grocery in Churchville with her husband for many years. She retired from the business office of King’s Daughters’ Hospital after 23 years of employment.
Family members include daughter, Ellen Ludwick (Carl) of Roanoke; sons, Ray Collins, Jr. (Judy) of Clifton Forge and Steve Collins (Gail) of Penn Laird; a brother, Joseph Wilson of Athens, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Virginia Leach of Bridgewater; six grandchildren, Nate Collins (Annie), Greg Ludwick (Sara), Susan Ormsbee, David Ludwick (Mindi), Mary Catherine Collins Bogard (Peter), and Sarah Collins; three great-grandchildren, Maddie and Celie Collins, and Alex Ludwick, and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, J. Phillip Collins, and a brother, Thomas N. Wilson, Jr.
A funeral service will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Loch Willow Presbyterian Church, officiated by Pastor Reed Hopkins. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Bear Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Loch Willow Presbyterian Church, PO Box 85, Churchville, VA 24421.
The family is grateful to the staff of Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community and The Legacy at North Augusta.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.