1959-2021
“The most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or touched; they are felt with the heart.” -Antoine de Saint-Exupery; The Little Prince
Anna Elizabeth Bethune was born Nov. 27, 1959, in Farmville, Va., and passed away while on vacation in Europe on July 22, 2021. She was the oldest of three daughters born to Rev. Richard and Virginia Bethune. Anna graduated from Warren County High School in 1978 and from Randolph Macon Women’s College in 1982 with degrees in Psychology and French. She married high school classmate and occasional physics class lab partner Michael Compton Collins in 1984. They had two children, daughter, Stewart (Liza) Elizabeth Collins (1986) and son, Logan Alexander Collins (1990).
Madame Collins was a gifted Public High School French Teacher her entire career, spanning 1984-2016. Never content with simple textbook instruction, in mid-career she overhauled her teaching pedagogy, becoming a practitioner of the Teaching Proficiency through Reading and Storytelling (TPRS) system. Her Eiffel Tower, France classrooms were filled with dance and song, and countless end of the year student appreciation notes and letters. Anna was a perpetually sunny and kind-hearted person until literally her final breath. She was a joyful and stabilizing force during the triumphs and tragedies of her family and friends. In her high school hometown of Front Royal, Va., she was well regarded as a member of social clubs, an excellent student, and most important to her, a loyal friend. Her strong family gave her “roots and wings” to travel overseas her college junior year, to hike the Appalachian Trail in New England during her early married years, and to camp and canoe Virginia woods and rivers with kids, cousins, and friends.
Anna excelled at ballroom dancing after college finding a gift for the Swing and Salsa. She loved to cook and entertain – and treasured countless weekend parties with her closest family and friends. She was the author of several family cookbooks detailing the recipes she created and picked up throughout the years. Anna was an avid reader devouring Robert Ludlum and Stephen King novels in a single weekend. She played the piano and preferred music to television.
She was a loving, loyal, and supportive companion to her husband, Mike throughout their 37 year-odyssey together that spanned Culpeper, Gordonsville, Charlottesville, and Orange, Virginia, filled with the highs and lows of a life well lived. She was a steadfast cheerleader at her children’s sporting events, believing in their ability to snatch victory even in the seeming jaws of defeat. All the while, she maintained for herself a high level of fitness – and was known among her friends for dedicated weekly workouts.
Anna tended a quick wit and sense of humor capably deployed during the most difficult of times. Never one to dwell on life’s hardships, she preferred to keep it light. In 2016 she was diagnosed with neurodegenerative disease primarily affecting her executive capacities. She fought progression of the disease trying every conventional and alternative treatment known to her. Throughout these years she remained upbeat and grateful for her life. She cherished her multiple daily walks with her beloved Shepherd Trapper John and in her final days he slept by her bedside every night. She ended her time as it began, with trips – on the California Zephyr to West Coast wine country, at the beach with her parents, sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and overseas in France and Switzerland.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Collins; children, Liza (Stewart) Collins and husband, Tim Nelson, Logan and wife, Jessica Trapeni; grandchildren, Kaia Nelson, Jackson and Oliver Collins; mother, Virginia Bethune; sister, Julie Boulais and husband, Mike Boulais and sister, Mary Jordan and nieces, Clara Schweiger and husband, Max Schweiger, Rachel Boulais, Jacqueline Boulais, and nephew, Jack Hilton.
Her ashes will be distributed at Old Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen, N.C., Montreat Columbarium, N.C., and in the Atlantic Ocean at Topsail Beach, N.C. As she loved the work of homeless shelters and public radio, donations can be made to People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry (PACEM) (Charlottesville), and Public Radio WVTF (Roanoke) in lieu of flowers.
There will be a celebration of Anna’s life at Topsail Beach in 2022 for family and friends.
