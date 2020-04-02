Anna Elizabeth Garber Crist
Anna Elizabeth Garber Crist, 102, of Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Bridgewater Home. She was born in Headwaters on Feb. 20, 1918, and was a daughter of the late Rev. Daniel Benjamin and Annie Catherine (Wampler) Garber.
Anna grew up in Waynesboro. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Bridgewater College and taught 1st grade in Virginia and Tennessee. She was a member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren.
She was united in marriage on Aug. 10, 1943, to the Rev. Galen Benjamin Crist, who preceded her in death on May 3, 1994.
She is survived by her son, Ronald F. Crist and wife, Gloria, of Columbia, S.C.; her sister, Mary Jennings of Bridgewater; and her son-in-law, Jim McKenney of Bethesda, Md.
She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne E. Crist.
Due to the coronavirus restrictions, a private burial will be held at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater College, Crist Memorial Scholarship Fund, 402 E. College St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.