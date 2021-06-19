Anna Frantz Simcox, age 63, of Huntsville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
A celebration of Anna’s life will be held at a later date.
Anna was born Nov. 28, 1957, in Harrisonburg, Va., and grew up splitting time between Virginia, Mississippi, and Florida. Anna’s passion for helping others guided her life as she spent 30 years working in educational admissions impacting the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of people. Her gregarious personality helped her excel at mentoring others and helping them realize their goals in life.
Anna was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and friend. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for her loved ones, especially her children.
She is survived by her husband, Jay Simcox of the home; son, Clarke J. Simcox III; daughter, Allyson Simcox of Huntsville, Ala.; sisters, Janice McArdle of Harrisonburg, Va., and Gina Akin of Austin, Texas; nephews, Evan McArdle, Patrick McArdle, Jackson Akin, Kyle Simcox, Drew Simcox and Henry Simcox, and nieces, Kendall Akin and Kaley Simcox.
Anna was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Mae Frantz, and her father Kenneth.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to the American Cancer Society in Anna’s name.
