Anna Lee Painter, 87, of Luray, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Whispering Pines. She was born Nov. 7, 1934, in Page County and was a daughter of the late Carl Kibler and Elenora Finter Kibler.
Mrs. Painter worked in the cafeteria at Luray High School for 20 years. She was a member of the Luray Church of the Brethren.
On July 18, 1952, she married Carroll “Pete” Painter, who died Nov. 5, 2020.
She is survived by three daughters, Melinda Dovel and Cathy Painter, both of Luray, and Brenda Maddox of Harrisonburg; a brother, Robert Kibler of Luray; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Painter; five sisters, Margaret Wyatt, Betty Rickard, Doris Griffith, Frances Chrisman and Mary Lou Kibler; and a brother, Jesse Kibler.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at the Luray Church of the Brethren by Pastor Leah Hileman. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray.
Memorial contributions may be made to Page One, Luray, VA 22835.
