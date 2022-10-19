Anna Lee Armentrout Fega, 96, of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port.
A daughter of the late Granville J. and Settie V. Hart Armentrout, she was born on Oct. 28, 1925, in Harrisonburg.
She attended Harrisonburg High School and did clerical work at Langley Air Force Base, where she met the love of her life. She later worked as a bookkeeper at Rockingham Tractor, that she and her husband owned.
Anna Lee lived the majority of her life in Harrisonburg and always enjoyed a good round of golf. She was a member of the Harrisonburg Baptist Church and a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star No. 76.
On Dec. 16, 1944, she married Leroy Henry Fega, who preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2013.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews including, Kitty Cline, of Harrisonburg, Linda Cheney, of Florida, Gary Ogle, of Florida and John Mulqueen, of Yorktown; several great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends, Candy Matthews, Cherry Tharp and Joyce Nair; and special caregivers, Michelle Crawford, Jane Meiser and Amy Fields. She was the last surviving member of her family.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Lee Fega on June 14, 1969.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from the chapel of the Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Matthew Winters officiating. Burial will follow at Woodbine cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bellaire at Stone Port for their excellent and caring service shown to Anna Lee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Hospice, 2322 Bluestone Hills Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may sent to the family at www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
