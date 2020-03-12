Anna Lee Jones, 87, of Grottoes, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Life Care Center of New Market. Anna was born in Rockingham County on Aug. 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Maudie (Mitchel) and Russel Carrier.
She graduated from Dayton High School in Dayton, Va., and worked as a seamstress at Sancar in Harrisonburg.
Anna is survived by a daughter, Tamara Ann Jones and husband, Richard Dyke, of Broadway; two sons, Greg Jones of Grottoes and Kevin Jones of Keezletown; a sister, Kathleen (Sis) Davis of Harrisonburg and a brother, Noland (Dick) Carrier and wife, Dot, of Broadway.
She is also survived by four grandchildren, Annie, Erin, Justin, and Brandon; and three great-grandchildren, Emma, Ryan and Reagan.
In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by five siblings.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. March 14, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
