Mrs. Anna Lou Harpine, 88, of New Market, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 7, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. She was born June 7, 1932, in New Market, and was the daughter of the late T.R. and Lelia Price Beahm.
Anna Lou was a graduate of New Market High School and would later be employed there as a secretary and where she also taught typing. She also attended Madison College (JMU) for several years. She was active in the New Market High School Alumni Association and had served as its secretary. She was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market, where she taught Sunday school and served as church secretary.
She was married to Norman D. Harpine, who passed away July 30, 2020.
Anna Lou was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by her family.
Surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth (Libby) Dellinger of New Market; two sons, David Harpine of New Market and Tim Harpine and wife, Brandi, of Lacey Spring; five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her half brother, Ted Beahm Jr.
She will be cremated and will be interred with Norman in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, New Market.
Arrangements by Dellinger Funeral Home/Theis Chapel in New Market.
