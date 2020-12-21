Anna Louise Meadows
Anna Louise Meadows, of Elkton, passed away at the age of 97 on Saturday evening, Dec. 19, 2020, at Journeys Crossing, where she had resided for two years. Born in Page County, Va., on April 16, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Connie Lee and Lottie Ellen Blose Smith.
Mrs. Meadows was raised in the Page County area of Naked Creek and attended the Fox Mountain School. She later worked at Duplan during WWII and was previously employed at Blue Bell before becoming a dedicated homemaker. Anna was a devoted Christian and member of Furnace United Methodist Church. She loved playing dominoes, doing word searches, and will be remembered as the best hugger.
On June 28, 1946, she married Herschel Emanuel Meadows, who preceded her in death on March 23, 2013.
Surviving are a son, Calvin E. Meadows and wife, Sandy, of Elkton; three daughters, Ellen M. Mowbray and husband, Gary, of Elkton, Carolyn M. Stephenson and husband, Luke, of Hilton Head, S.C., and Betty M. Davis and husband, Mike, of Elkton; a sister, Wilda Meadows and husband, Manuel; two brothers, Alva Smith and Jennings “Wilson” Smith and wife, Edna, all of Elkton; five grandchildren, Brian Mowbray, Brett Mowbray, Doug Meadows and wife, Kelley, April Smith and husband, Jeff, and Zach Davis and wife, Meg; four great-grandchildren, Simone Meadows, Katie Meadows, Drew Smith, and Maddie Smith and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by brother-in-law, Ellis “Dick” Meadows and special caregivers, Amy Dean, Ashton Shifflett, and all the staff at Journeys Crossing.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Frances “Sissy” Smith; three brothers, Austin Smith, Vernon Smith Sr., Elmer Smith, and two infant brothers.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Those wishing to sign the registry or pay their final respects may visit Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton on Tuesday, Dec. 22, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Furnace United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 65, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
