Anna Magdalene Burkholder, 81, a resident of Dayton, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home. Miss Burkholder was born Oct. 7, 1938, in Dayton and was a daughter of the late John Samuel and Vernie Magdalene Knicely Burkholder.
She was a school teacher and a member of the Old Order Mennonite Church.
Surviving are a sister, Norma Koogler of Rockingham; brothers-in-law, John Rodes of Mount Crawford and Allen Beery of Dayton; sisters-in-law, Martha Burkholder of Mount Crawford and Virginia Ann Burkholder of Dayton; and many nieces and nephews who knew her as “Aunt Ann.”
In addition to her parents, Miss Burkholder was preceded in death by her siblings, Earl Burkholder, Vernon Burkholder and wife, Betty, Mark Burkholder, Sadie Rodes, Wilda Rhodes and husband, Joe, Beulah Koogler and husband, Paul, Eunice Beery, Mildred Knicely and husband, Lowell; and a brother-in-law, Ervin Koogler.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
