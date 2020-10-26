Anna Mae Good Cline, 85, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Mrs. Cline was born Feb. 9, 1935, in Harrisonburg, and was a daughter of the late Samuel George and Fannie Catherine Ritchie Good.
She enjoyed canning, trips to the beach, playing slots at Charles Town, yard sales and lawn parties. She was a member of Garber’s Church of the Brethren.
On Aug. 8, 1950, she married Ferman Dee Cline, who passed away Nov. 25, 1999.
Surviving are her children, Gary Cline and wife, Cindy, of Tenth Legion, Bobby Cline of Penn Laird and Betty Marshall and husband, Dan, of Staunton; five grandchildren, Shannon Dove, Lori Crouse and husband, Brian, Katie Burruss and husband, Jeremy, Casey Cline and Jonathan Marshall; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandsons; and her special companion of the last 17 years, Clarence Davis.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Cline was preceded in death by three brothers, Samuel Good, Jim Good and William “Bill” Good, and three half sisters, Ethel Pomory, Ruby Halfpenny and Virginia Vogel Montley.
Pastor Tim McAvoy will conduct a memorial service Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Victory Fellowship Church. Burial will be held prior to the service at 2 p.m. at Beaver Creek Cemetery for those wishing to attend.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Monday, Oct. 26, from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.